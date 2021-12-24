Guernsey cemetery gates locked due to safety concerns

Play video

Video report by ITV Channel's Roisin Gauson

One Guernsey cemetery has had to lock the gates providing access to graves because of safety concerns due to the nearby pre-school

Islanders used to have continuous access to the cemetery through this gate, but now it has to be locked when the pre-school is open.

It operates out of a barn near the cemetery, and as part of their licence to operate, the States of Guernsey early-years team has said the gate must be secured during operating hours for safeguarding reasons.

Islanders have not reacted well to the closure, with many unaware of the change until they tried to visit the graves of relatives and loved ones.

One islander, Sue Pirouet found out about the new rules when she visited her family grave recently. She is now actively campaigning for better access.

So many people have contacted me and said that they've found it difficult, they've been turned away - an elderly lady was trying to put flowers on her fathers grave, couldn't get in. Another lady was coming up for a birthday anniversary and was told to come back at the weekend, which really isn't acceptable. Sue Pirouet

The church has tried to meet everyone's needs, and have considered a number of options, but have said there is no simple solution.

One option would be to give access through the gate adjacent to the main church. People could then come through the graveyard and steps could be built to give access over the wall into the upper cemetery, but this would not be suitable to islanders with mobility issues.

Alternatively, separate access could be made for the pre school and the cemetery, but to do so, you'd have to knock down an ancient wall and even if permission was granted to do so, there would be huge costs.

Linking from the lower car park to the upper cemetery was also considered, but again it was ruled out as it would be a very expensive project and the access would be very steep.

I'd love to be able to solve the problem and to do so in a way that makes everybody happy, but at the moment the priority, I'm afraid this is the advice I've been given to ensure the safety of the children. Very Reverend Tim Barker, Dean of Guernsey

St Andrews Cemetery is often at its busiest during the festive period, as islanders come to remember their loved ones.

Whilst the pre-school is closed for Christmas, access is available throughout the day.

The dialogue is continuing between those involved, but as yet there is no resolution. The gate to St Andrews Cemetery will remain locked between 9am and 2pm on weekdays.