Guernsey's East Arm testing facility to open on Bank Holiday Monday

The East Arm facility in Guernsey will reopen for Bank Holiday Monday (27 December).

It will offer a one-day drop in service for islanders who test positive on a lateral flow test between now and 27 December.

The clinic will run between 2.30pm and 5pm on Monday 27 December and is specifically for anyone who has tested positive on a lateral flow device aged 12 or over.

Islanders will not need to book a test in advance, but instead fill out a form here before arriving at the East Arm.

They must also bring their positive lateral flow in a sealed plastic bag and a smart device.

The East Arm testing site is still unable to welcome anyone on foot or a bicycle, who will have to arrange a PCR test online or call the helpline.

If you are experiencing symptoms of coronavirus, you must self-isolate immediately and call the helpline to arrange a PCR test at Princess Elizabeth Hospital.