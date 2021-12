Jersey Gas have appointed Emelita Robbins, the former chief executive of Jersey Hospice Care as their new managing director.

Emelita recently chaired the citizens assembly on climate change and is now responsible for developing the business towards net zero future in a time which she describes as a 'energy revolution'.

I am passionate about the island community and really looking forward to engaging in the business’ ambitious plans to become more environmentally friendly. This challenge will enable me to stimulate important debate, explore new opportunities and to be part of the Island’s Net Zero solution. Emelita Robbins, Jersey Gas Managing Director

Some of the recommendations that the citizens assembly made were adopted by the government as part of Jersey's carbon neutral roadmap.