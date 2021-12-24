Jersey man to take on a marathon a week for charity
Video report by ITV Channel's Alex Spiceley
A Jersey teacher has set himself a challenge of running just under a marathon each week for a local charity.
Alan Falle hopes to raise funds for the Grace Crocker Foundation which helps Jersey families with children who need medical treatment in the UK.
The Grace Crocker Foundation was set up in memory of Grace Crocker who had open-heart surgery when she was just five days old.
Her family who lived in Jersey had to move to Southampton for three months whilst she recovered from her surgery.
The charity helps cover the costs of:
Flights for family members.
Food and everyday living expenses.
Additional travel costs, such as petrol and buses.
Rent / accommodation in the UK.
Mortgage / rent on Jersey properties whilst they are away.
Adam hopes to raise £20,000 for the charity.