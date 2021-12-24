Jersey man to take on a marathon a week for charity

Play video

Video report by ITV Channel's Alex Spiceley

A Jersey teacher has set himself a challenge of running just under a marathon each week for a local charity.

Alan Falle hopes to raise funds for the Grace Crocker Foundation which helps Jersey families with children who need medical treatment in the UK.

So the challenge is running 2,022 km in 2022. So I'm doing that for the Grace Crocker Foundation who help to provide financial and emotional support for families who have got children receiving care in the UK. Alan Falle, Fundraiser

The Grace Crocker Foundation was set up in memory of Grace Crocker who had open-heart surgery when she was just five days old.

Her family who lived in Jersey had to move to Southampton for three months whilst she recovered from her surgery.

As a result of our own experience, we set up this charity with the aim to help other families from Jersey who need to spend time in the UK whilst their child receives medical treatment in a hospital. It is worrying enough when your child is sick, without being faced with additional financial worries, so we would love to help families, by providing financial assistance and emotional support. Grace Crocker Foundation

The charity helps cover the costs of:

Flights for family members.

Food and everyday living expenses.

Additional travel costs, such as petrol and buses.

Rent / accommodation in the UK.

Mortgage / rent on Jersey properties whilst they are away.

They provide a bit of a network for people to provide emotional support so people that have children receiving care in the UK can get some emotional support to get through that difficult period but also they can help to provide financial support so that might be lost income or mortgage fees, flights or accommodation when they're travelling to the UK to support their children. Alan Falle, Fundraiser

Adam hopes to raise £20,000 for the charity.