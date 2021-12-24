Jersey States to consider new legal aid scheme

Jersey States will consider a new legal aid scheme next to ensure that legal representation is available to islanders irrespective of income or wealth

The proposition is scheduled to be debated in early March with the intention of launching the scheme on 1 April 2022.

Currently the legal aid on island is provided and administered by the law society of Jersey.

Under the new scheme, public and criminal law legal aid will receive public funding for the first time.

This move will ensure that the Government of Jersey meets its obligation to provide legal representation.

Full details on the proposed new scheme can be found here.