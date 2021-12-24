Police appeal for information after altercation in St Helier

Jersey police are appealing for information after a altercation was reported around the centre of St Helier.

The incident happened at approximately 10:15pm on Thursday 23 December and started by the fish market on Minden Place which then continued onto Cattle Street and Beresford Street.

A group of males were reported to have been argument, with a group of at least three or four males arguing with a lone male.

Allegedly, the lone male produced a knife and pointed it at the group of males.

The man in possession of the knife was described as six foot tall, thinly built wearing a base ball cap and black clothing.

The police would like to speak to any members of the public who were in the area at the time and witnessed the disturbance. It is known that a number of vehicles drove passed at the time therefore the police would like to obtain any potential dashcam footage.

Anyone who may have seen this or who has any information is asked to contact police on 612612 or the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form at Crimestoppers-uk.org