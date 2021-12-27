Guernsey experiencing 'significant increase' in Omicron cases
Guernsey is now experiencing a fast and "significant increase" in Omicron cases and no longer has the capacity to keep up with demand for PCR appointments.
As a result, islanders who test positive for coronavirus on a Lateral Flow Test no longer need to have a PCR test to confirm they are infected.
The island's director of public health says 80 to 90% of cases are Omicron and "we should expect large numbers in the coming weeks."
Dr Nicola Brink adds that "we simply don't have the resources to effectively manage such significant case numbers while also scheduling everyone for PCR tests and handling all necessary contact tracing."
Islanders who have symptoms but test negative on a lateral flow should still book to be PCR tested.
The process for those who receive a positive result on a lateral flow:
Notify the States of Guernsey by calling 01481 220001 or 01481 220002 or by completing this online form: https://www.gov.gg/covidnotification
Self-isolate for 10 days (or 7 days if you receive a negative lateral flow result on days 6 and 7)
On Christmas Eve there was 1027 known active cases in the Bailiwick - including one in Sark and two in Alderney.
No results were returned on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.