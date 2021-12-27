Guernsey's recycling service preparing for busiest week of the year

Play video

Video report by ITV Channel's Roisin Gauson

Guernsey's recycling service is expecting to process over 180 tonnes of household waste this week (27 December) as people start to throw away their Christmas rubbish.

A small team of workers will separate the items by hand before sending them off to be processed abroad.

They are asking islanders to keep an eye out for glittery and shiny wrapping paper which cannot be recycled.

180 tonnes Guernsey's average amount of weekly recycling processing

180 tonnes Equivalent to the size of a blue whale

Christmas is one of the busiest weeks for the islands' recycling centres as people start to chuck out what they longer need.