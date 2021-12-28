Islanders in Guernsey urged to be 'good Guerns' and not drink and drive

Islanders in Guernsey are being encouraged to take turns to give lifts, as part of a new drink drive campaign.

The Health Improvement Commission has come up with the slogan "a good Guern takes a turn". They are putting posters up in bars and restaurants to remind drivers of the dangers ahead of New Year's Eve.

We are keen to bring positive messaging to the serious topic of drink driving. Having a designated driver is a wonderful way to make sure we get home safely, and we’d like to say a big thank you to all the ‘lift legends’ keeping the whole community safe. Thank you to all those supporting our campaign by displaying the posters and sharing the social media posts. Andrea Nightingale, Substance Use lead at the Health Improvement Commission

The health body has worked with creative agency Two Degrees North to produce posters for the campaign, which are on display in pubs, bars and restaurants.