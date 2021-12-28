Islanders in Guernsey urged to be 'good Guerns' and not drink and drive
Islanders in Guernsey are being encouraged to take turns to give lifts, as part of a new drink drive campaign.
The Health Improvement Commission has come up with the slogan "a good Guern takes a turn". They are putting posters up in bars and restaurants to remind drivers of the dangers ahead of New Year's Eve.
The health body has worked with creative agency Two Degrees North to produce posters for the campaign, which are on display in pubs, bars and restaurants.