Jersey widow takes on walking challenge to help homeless

An 82-year-old widow from Jersey is walking up and down her driveway to raise money for the Sanctuary Trust.

Lorna Hopley is doing 1,000 paces in memory of her husband Roy who died just a few days before Christmas 10 years ago.

She has already raised over £1,000 for the charity, which helps homeless people in Jersey.

Lorna says the charity means a lot to her as it was started the same year Roy passed away.

It's something close to my heart. They opened the same year he died and I gave all his clothes to all those poor men who possibly have nothing. I raised over £1,000 for the trust in May and this time I also have over £1,000. Lorna Hopley, Fundraiser

She previously raised over £5,000 for the hospital by doing laps of her garden - with islanders taking to social media to call her "Jersey's Captain Sir Tom Moore".

She says she wanted to say thank you to the staff who took care of her after she broke her hip, shoulder and arm during a fall in 2019.