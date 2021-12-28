New stop smoking campaign starts in Jersey

Play video

Video report by ITV Channel's Hollie Goodall

A new campaign has started in Jersey to try and encourage more islanders to quit smoking.

Jersey's free smoking service Help2Quit is offering support through doctors and pharmacies on the island.

Following the Christmas period people may have overspent and are watching what they spend in January. Some smokers may spend around £70 per week which soon adds up. Even if you spend less than that, there are still significant savings to be made. In some households there are more than one smoker, so the amount of money saved can be much more. Dr Rhona Reardon, Help2Quit Lead Nurse Specialist

The organisation says smokers who ask for help are three times more likely to quit than those who try by themselves.

Islanders who would like advice and support should visit gov.je/stopsmoking or contact Help2Quit on 0800 7351155.