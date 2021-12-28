New stop smoking campaign starts in Jersey
Video report by ITV Channel's Hollie Goodall
A new campaign has started in Jersey to try and encourage more islanders to quit smoking.
Jersey's free smoking service Help2Quit is offering support through doctors and pharmacies on the island.
The organisation says smokers who ask for help are three times more likely to quit than those who try by themselves.
Islanders who would like advice and support should visit gov.je/stopsmoking or contact Help2Quit on 0800 7351155.