Cheaper children's health care in Guernsey from 2022

Children's health care in Guernsey and Alderney is set to be cheaper from 1 January 2022.

Certain health subsidies will be available up to the individual's 18th birthday, including a maximum charge of £25 for those who need to go to A&E, regardless of the treatment they require.

Other changes include:

Children will be charged £25 for visiting the GP.

A visit to the practice nurse will cost £15.

Children will receive one free annual dental check-up.

Payments must be made at the time of the health appointment, regardless of whether or not medical insurance is in place. However this does not apply to those on income support, they will continue to be supported by the government.

The President of Guernsey's Committee for Health & Social Care says he is pleased about the changes.

Income can be a barrier to accessing health services, so hopefully, by reducing the barrier, we can make healthcare more affordable, particularly for those with children and young people. Deputy Al Brouard, President of the Committee for Health & Social Care

The redistribution of Family Allowance and introduction of health subsidies and education provision were agreed by the States in August 2020.

Funding for these reforms will come from savings from the family allowance tax benefit- which households that earn more than £120,000 a year, will no longer be eligible for.

The changes were due to be brought in on 1 September 2021 but were delayed until the start of the new year.