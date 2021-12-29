Guernsey: What are the current Covid-19 rules?

With Guernsey now experiencing a fast and "significant increase" in Omicron cases in the island, rules for testing and isolation for islanders have changed over the festive period.

Here are the current rules and procedures that islanders have to follow:

Positive coronavirus cases:

Islanders who receive a positive result on a Lateral Flow device will no longer need to have a PCR test.

Instead, they will now immediately go into isolation for 10 days, with the possibility of ending their isolation early if they are symptom free and have negative lateral flow tests.

Changes to isolation:

The States of Guernsey announced on 23 December, that positive cases would no longer need to isolate for 10 days as long as they are symptom free, and have negative lateral flow tests on day seven.

People will be able to leave isolation as long as they have no symptoms and receive negative lateral flow test results on days six and seven.

This change brings Guernsey's policy on self isolation in line with the UK.

Symptoms of coronavirus:

The States of Guernsey lists their official symptoms of coronavirus as:

Headache, sore throat and a runny nose*

Tiredness, new and severe fatigue (recent onset)

Aches and pains, new muscle ache for no obvious reason (recent onset)

Headache (sinus pain, pain around eyes)

Conjunctivitis (itchy, watery, painful or pink eye(s)

Loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Fever (high temperature, rigors, chills, can’t get warm)

Difficulty breathing or shortness of breath

Dry cough (Continuous new cough)

Diarrhoea

Children and Over 80s – loose stool, mild fever, not themselves with a cough presenting later

A rash on skin, or discolouration of fingers or toes (seek urgent medical advice)

Chest pain or pressure, shortness of breath, chest tightness (phone the emergency services on 999)

Loss of speech or movement (phone the emergency services on 999)

Direct Contacts:

Household contacts: If you are living in the same household as a positive case (or cases), whether all the time or some of the time, you are considered as household close contact.Anyone identified as a direct contact of either a positive Omicron or Delta case, who is fully vaccinated, will be able to leave the house but will have to take a Lateral Flow test every day for 10 days.

Islanders who are not fully vaccinated, meaning they have not had two doses, will have to isolate for 10 days and take a Lateral Flow test each day for 10 days.

Close contacts: If you are not living in the same household as a positive case (or cases), you are considered a close contact.

Anyone identified as a direct contact of either a positive Omicron or Delta case, who is fully vaccinated, will be able to leave the house but will have to take a Lateral Flow test every day for 10 days.

If the contact is not fully vaccinated, they will also have to stay home and isolate for 10 days, whilst also taking Lateral Flow tests for 10 days.

If the positive case is under 12 months old, they will have to undergo a PCR test.

How to record a positive result:

Anyone who receives a positive result through a Lateral Flow test must notify the States of Guernsey by calling 01481 220001 or 01481 220002 or by completing the online form here.

How to get Lateral Flow tests:

Islanders can pick up or order packs of Lateral Flow tests for free.

The kits are available to collect from The Guernsey Information Centre, North Esplanade, St Peter Port on Tuesdays and Thursdays between 9:00am and 3:00pm, and Saturdays between 10am and 2pm.

Anyone who is not able to collect their Lateral Flow packs can ask a friend or family member to collect them on their behalf.

If this is not possible, they can order packs to be delivered to their home here. Deliveries can take approximately three to five business days.