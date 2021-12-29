Nearly 1,000 Covid-19 cases identified in Guernsey since Christmas Eve

Since Christmas Eve (24 December) nearly 1,000 coronavirus cases have been identified in Guernsey.

987 new cases have been identified since 24 December, 231 on Friday, 346 on Monday and 410 on Tuesday. 471 people have also recovered over the bank holiday weekend.

There is now a total of 1,541 active cases across the Bailiwick.

In this time, sadly another person has also died after testing positive for coronavirus.

Five islanders are also in hospital with coronavirus.

The Civil Contingencies Authority in Guernsey are meeting today (29 December) to assess their latest Covid protocols in response to Omicron becoming the dominant strain in the island.

New advice for islanders was released over the festive period, including a change to the way islanders are tested for coronavirus.

Public Health have also said that they will no longer prioritise sequencing in the island while they focus on managing case numbers in the Bailiwick.

We will have more on this developing story throughout the day and during our bulletins.