Support available for Channel Island victims of domestic abuse over Christmas
The survivor of domestic abuse in Jersey sat down to tell her story to ITV Channel's Caroline Lewis.
A survivor of domestic abuse in Jersey is urging others in similar situations to "leave" before it is too late.
The Jersey woman, who has asked to remain anonymous, has spoken out about her experience, in the hopes that it helps others seek help.
She experienced years of emotional and physical abuse at the hands of her partner.
She finally left after he attacked her with a glass bottle just weeks after she had given birth.
Cases of domestic abuse typically increase in December, due to combination of increased alcohol uptake and stresses around Christmas time.
But islanders in Jersey have help available to them year round if it is needed.
Jersey Women's Refuge is open at all time, ready to provide support to islanders in need.
The woman described her world as "opening" after leaving the abusive relationship, and encourages others to do the same, no matter how scary it may initially feel.
Islanders across the Channel Islands can access support from several branches year round.
JERSEY
Victim Support Jersey - 01534 440496
Jersey Action Against Rape - 01534 482 800
Jersey Womens Refuge - 0800 735 6836
Citizens Advice Bureau 01534 724942
Dewberry House Sexual Assault Referral Centre - 01534 888222GUERNSEY
Guernsey Women's Refuge / Safer Guernsey - 01481 721999
Samaritans Guernsey - 0845 790 9090
Citizens Advice Bureau - 01481 242266
GUM Clinic Guernsey (The Orchard Clinic) - 01481 707707