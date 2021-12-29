Support available for Channel Island victims of domestic abuse over Christmas

Play video

The survivor of domestic abuse in Jersey sat down to tell her story to ITV Channel's Caroline Lewis.

A survivor of domestic abuse in Jersey is urging others in similar situations to "leave" before it is too late.

The Jersey woman, who has asked to remain anonymous, has spoken out about her experience, in the hopes that it helps others seek help.

She experienced years of emotional and physical abuse at the hands of her partner.

She finally left after he attacked her with a glass bottle just weeks after she had given birth.

I felt to blame that this was happening and I was worried that his next girlfriend, he wouldn't do it to and then I definitely would have been to blame for what had happened. As mad as it sounds, I think that's why I stayed. Domestic abuse survivor

Cases of domestic abuse typically increase in December, due to combination of increased alcohol uptake and stresses around Christmas time.

But islanders in Jersey have help available to them year round if it is needed.

Jersey Women's Refuge is open at all time, ready to provide support to islanders in need.

The woman described her world as "opening" after leaving the abusive relationship, and encourages others to do the same, no matter how scary it may initially feel.

I was really scared. Although it is hard to leave everything behind, the Jersey Women's Refuge saved my life. If you can leave, leave safely, but make sure you leave. Domestic abuse survivor

Islanders across the Channel Islands can access support from several branches year round.

JERSEY