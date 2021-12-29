The Channel Islands and Covid: A review of 2021

Play video

Video report by Jess Dunsdon and Louisa Britton

As we near the end of 2021, ITV Channel TV looks back at how the Bailiwicks of Jersey and Guernsey have met the ever-changing challenges of Covid.

It is nearly two years into the coronavirus pandemic and this past year has seen case numbers rise, fall and rise again. While the vaccination programme is credited with keeping the more vulnerable islanders out of hospital, the Omicron variant poses a new threat with its power to spread rapidly.

All eyes now turn to the booster programme and hope it will support the islands in weathering yet another Covid storm.