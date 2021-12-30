Covid increase restricts Jersey hospital visits

Visits to Jersey's hospital have been restricted following a rise in coronavirus cases in the island.

From today (30 December) in-patients at the General Hospital and Mental Health Ward will be limited to two named visitors each.

Patients are now only allowed one visitor at a time. Visiting hours will remain the same.

The new rules include children - meaning they cannot accompany someone to a visit.

Visitors must wear masks and provide evidence of a negative on-the-day Lateral Flow Test, this can be done by either showing a photo or bringing the negative test cartridge.

People who are visiting the hospital are reminded to stay away if showing any Covid-19 symptoms. No visitors are allowed to the emergency department, there will be an exemption for exceptional circumstances and only one named partner is allowed to maternity appointments.