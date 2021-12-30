Students and staff in Guernsey will be required to provide a negative lateral flow test result before returning to school in the new year.

The requirements follow a significant increase in coronavirus cases in the island.

Students and staff will also need to provide negative lateral flow test results on day one, two and three of the new school term.

In a press conference on 30 December, Guernsey's Chief Minister, Deputy Peter Ferbrache said the priority is to keep schools running effectively and minimise the disruption to young people's education.

He added that the Education Department has introduced a enhanced measures, many of which were in place at the start of this year.

Further details on an increased testing programme for schools are expected in the coming days.