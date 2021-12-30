Hotels, restaurants and pubs in Guernsey forced to close due to Covid

Hotels, restaurants and pubs in Guernsey have been forced to close because of Covid outbreaks amongst staff, leaving them thousands of pounds out of pocket. Le Friquet Hotel is one of the venues that has had to close, and guests have been moved to another hotel.

China Red and the Couture have also been forced to shut - a situation which is having a knock-on-effect on suppliers.

Nigel Stewart from Milton Produce says he is expecting it to be a very poor first quarter of the year.

Turnover wise we’re looking at around 25% less than we’d normally be doing and that’s a significant impact on the bottom line. It will certainly run into the thousands and with no signs of it getting better in the near future. Nigel Stewart, Milton Produce

It comes as record numbers of cases are being reported in Guernsey.

Hospitality businesses are also struggling with more cancellations from customers who are worried mixing with others.