Jersey tenants served three month eviction notice on Christmas Eve
Video report by Hollie Goodall
Tenants of a Jersey housing block are appealing for help after they were served an eviction notice on Christmas Eve.
The occupants of all 33 flats at Spencer Close have been asked to leave by the end of March.
In a letter from Columbia Estates dated 23 December residents were told:
However ITV has spoken to several residents who are not on a monthly periodic tenancy and whose leases continue until next summer.
The block houses a number of vulnerable and elderly residents who have lived there for decades, including a 90-year-old and a 101-year-old woman.
Speaking to ITV, residents Betty and Peter Holly said:
Single mother Dawn Samson told ITV she is concerned about finding a new home for her and her 11-year-old daughter, who has ADHD and anxiety, that is close to her school.
Carine Lebarbier, who lease was not renewed as expected in August, says she contacted Columbia Estates regarding rumours of an eviction in October and was told there was no cause for concern.
Senator Sam Mézec believes those on fixed term tenancies will not be able to be evicted.
He would like greater protection for tenants, including longstanding residents.
Some residents are hoping the block will now be bought by Andium homes so they do not have to move out.
The housing minister said help will be offered by his officers in the next day, but he was not able to guarantee the residents will be able to stay.
ITV has approached Columbia Estates for comment but not had a response.
Spencer Close residents are due to meet on 5 January to discuss their options.