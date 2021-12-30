Jersey tenants served three month eviction notice on Christmas Eve

Play video

Video report by Hollie Goodall

Tenants of a Jersey housing block are appealing for help after they were served an eviction notice on Christmas Eve.

The occupants of all 33 flats at Spencer Close have been asked to leave by the end of March.

In a letter from Columbia Estates dated 23 December residents were told:

I write with reference to your occupation of the above apartment which you occupy by virtue of a monthly periodic tenancy, your lease having expired some time ago. After careful consideration by us of the cost and affect of increased regulatory burdens on landlords we have decided to sell Spencer Close. Columbia Estates

However ITV has spoken to several residents who are not on a monthly periodic tenancy and whose leases continue until next summer.

The block houses a number of vulnerable and elderly residents who have lived there for decades, including a 90-year-old and a 101-year-old woman.

Speaking to ITV, residents Betty and Peter Holly said:

It's scandalous that a fellow human being could do this. I mean we're old, we're 73 but there's a 90 year old woman, a 101 year old woman that's lived here for 50 years, all got the same notice. It is absolutely unbelievable, inhumane. To do this at any time of year is cruel, but especially on Christmas Eve. Betty and Peter Holly, Spencer House residents

Single mother Dawn Samson told ITV she is concerned about finding a new home for her and her 11-year-old daughter, who has ADHD and anxiety, that is close to her school.

Carine Lebarbier, who lease was not renewed as expected in August, says she contacted Columbia Estates regarding rumours of an eviction in October and was told there was no cause for concern.

Senator Sam Mézec believes those on fixed term tenancies will not be able to be evicted.

He would like greater protection for tenants, including longstanding residents.

You can have a situation where people can live in a home for decades and then simply be given three months notice and they're out and there's nothing they can do about it. So we do need a drastic improvement in tenants rights in Jersey law. Senator Sam Mézec, Leader of Reform Jersey

Some residents are hoping the block will now be bought by Andium homes so they do not have to move out.

The housing minister said help will be offered by his officers in the next day, but he was not able to guarantee the residents will be able to stay.

I can't give false hope to people, that would be completely wrong. I will be talking to Andium and I've also asked to talk to the landlord of Spencer Close and we'll see what happens. Deputy Russell Labey, Minister for Housing

ITV has approached Columbia Estates for comment but not had a response.

Spencer Close residents are due to meet on 5 January to discuss their options.