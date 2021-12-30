Jersey's vaccination centre opens to walk-ins

Jersey's vaccination centre at Fort Regent will open for walk-in appointments from today (31 December).

The island's Health Minister says the vaccination team has increased its levels of staffing to accommodate for as many people as possible.

He adds that new Covid guidance will continue to help break chains of transmission and minimise the impact on lives and livelihoods.

It is crucial that people carry out their LFTs as the new policy sets out and continue to follow all the public health advice. The changes to the policy will also see a community-wide benefit to the health and wellbeing of islanders. Implementing the policy immediately will see some islanders who are currently in isolation being able to spend New Year with family and friends. Deputy Richard Renouf, Jersey's Health Minister

Islanders are being reminded that they can still get their first and second doses from the centre at Fort Regent.

A separate lane will be created for people with booked appointments to ensure they receive their does in the allocated time slot.

Walk-in vaccinations will be given on a first come first served basis.

Jersey's Deputy Medical Officer for Health is encouraging islanders to book their jabs.

Early studies are showing that Omicron cases are less likely to result in admissions to hospital, but this positive news is somewhat offset by its higher growth rate and therefore higher infection numbers and the lower vaccine protection for islanders especially if they are not boosted. Dr Ivan Muscat, Jersey's Deputy Medical Officer for Health

The Vaccination Centre will be closed on Monday 1 January, re-opening from 8:30am on 2 January.