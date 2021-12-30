Jersey's vaccination centre opens to walk-ins
Jersey's vaccination centre at Fort Regent will open for walk-in appointments from today (31 December).
The island's Health Minister says the vaccination team has increased its levels of staffing to accommodate for as many people as possible.
He adds that new Covid guidance will continue to help break chains of transmission and minimise the impact on lives and livelihoods.
Islanders are being reminded that they can still get their first and second doses from the centre at Fort Regent.
A separate lane will be created for people with booked appointments to ensure they receive their does in the allocated time slot.
Walk-in vaccinations will be given on a first come first served basis.
Jersey's Deputy Medical Officer for Health is encouraging islanders to book their jabs.
The Vaccination Centre will be closed on Monday 1 January, re-opening from 8:30am on 2 January.