Two people have been taken to hospital with burns following a boat fire in St Helier's old harbour this morning (30 December).

Emergency services were called to the scene just before 10am to reports of an explosion.

Jersey Police say two people were fixing electrics on the small pleasure boat near La Folie.

Fire crews have put out the fire and some roads in the immediate vicinity are closed.

The injuries of the two people taken to hospital are not believed to be life threatening at this stage.