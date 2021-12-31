30 hospital procedures postponed in Jersey due to Covid pressures

30 procedures have been postponed at Jersey's hospital next week.

Hospital bosses say pressure from Covid-19 in the community and staff sickness mean they have had to contact patients to reschedule their appointments.

Hospital staff say it is 'not a decision which has been taken lightly'.

Any patients impacted by the postponements will receive a phone call informing them of any changes and patients are being asked not to contact the hospital directly.