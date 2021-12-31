30 hospital procedures postponed in Jersey due to Covid pressures

30 procedures have been postponed at Jersey's hospital next week.

Hospital bosses say pressure from Covid-19 in the community and staff sickness mean they have had to contact patients to reschedule their appointments.

Hospital staff say it is 'not a decision which has been taken lightly'.

We sincerely apologise to our patients who are affected and thank them for their patience and support. As few procedures as possible are being rescheduled: over 80 planned procedures will still take place next week, including urgent procedures. Those procedures which have to be cancelled will be re-scheduled as soon as possible. Caroline Landon, Director General of Health and Community Services

Any patients impacted by the postponements will receive a phone call informing them of any changes and patients are being asked not to contact the hospital directly.