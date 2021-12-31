New Covid measures in Guernsey schools

New measures will be introduced in Guernsey schools from next week as the Bailiwick deals with a wave of Omicron infections.

Class bubbles will return, face masks will be recommended and drop-off and pickup times will be staggered to reduce the risk of transmission.

Students and staff will have to take a negative Lateral Flow Test on the day before their return, as well as on the morning of each of the first three days of term.

The island's Director of Education says the measures aim to reduce the disruption that coronavirus infections will cause to children's learning.

There will be disruption, it is unavoidable, but by introducing further measures specific to education we are trying to minimise that disruption, slow or halt the spread wherever we can so that our young people can maintain their studies. That is our priority while the island as a whole manages the implications of this Omicron wave. Nick Hynes, Guernsey's Director of Education

The measures in full are:

Drop-off and pickup: Schools will be able to stagger the times when parents can drop off or collect their children to manage the number of people on site at any given time. Parents and carers must ensure they are wearing face coverings at all times while on school grounds.

Classroom bubbles: Children in primary schools will once again be kept in class bubbles, as will children in years 7, 8 and 9.

Face coverings: The wearing of face coverings will be strongly recommended in classrooms for secondary and post-16 students in the classroom, with more breaks being factored into the school schedule.

School trips: Trips, both off-island and between schools, will not take place during this term.

Extra curricular activities: No extra-curricular activities or clubs run by schools will go ahead this term,

Staff and students are also being urged to continue with twice weekly Lateral Flow testing on Tuesdays and Thursdays before they attend school. The government had discussed whether to make this more regular but decided that maintaining the current frequency would prevent 'testing fatigue' and help manage on-island stocks of LFT devices.

Students who test positive for Covid-19 will be able to leave isolation and attend school if they test negative through lateral flow testing on days six and seven, as per the current Public Health rules. However, they will not be allowed to attend clubs or other group activities until they have completed their 'enhanced passive follow-up' period.