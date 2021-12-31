Three Channel Islanders named in Queen's New Year's Honours list
Three Channel Islanders have been named in the New Year Honours List.
Guernsey's Acting Lieutenant-Governor made the announcement that Allister Carey and Stephen Mauger have been recognised by Her Majesty the Queen.
Allister Carey has been awarded an MBE for services to sustainable development in Africa.
The Eleanor Foundation's first project collected bikes in Guernsey and sent them to various parts of Africa. As well as continuing this work the charity is working on improving water sanitation and hygiene in Tanzania.
Stephen Mauger has been awarded a BEM for services to Fairtrade in the Bailiwick, he says he was shocked, stunned and very humbled by the announcement.
Meanwhile in Jersey, Jim Hopley has been awarded an MBE for services to the community.
Jim's work includes services to the National Park, Jersey Cheshire Home and the Jersey Disability Partnership, and he previously headed up the Channel Islands Co-op.
Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)
Awarded for an outstanding achievement or service to the community. This will have had a long-term, significant impact and stand out as an example to others.
British Empire Medal (BEM)
Awarded for a ‘hands-on’ service to the local community. This could be a long-term charitable or voluntary activity, or innovative work of a relatively short duration (three to four years) that has made a significant difference.