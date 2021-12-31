Three Channel Islanders named in Queen's New Year's Honours list

Three Channel Islanders have been named in the New Year Honours List.

Guernsey's Acting Lieutenant-Governor made the announcement that Allister Carey and Stephen Mauger have been recognised by Her Majesty the Queen.

Allister Carey has been awarded an MBE. Credit: ITV Channel TV

Allister Carey has been awarded an MBE for services to sustainable development in Africa.

I got the call several weeks ago from Government House, and these things come completely out of the blue. And so there was shock, obviously very honoured. It's all through the Eleanor Foundation. We established in 2012 as after the death of my daughter, Eleanor. Allister Carey MBE

The Eleanor Foundation's first project collected bikes in Guernsey and sent them to various parts of Africa. As well as continuing this work the charity is working on improving water sanitation and hygiene in Tanzania.

Stephen Mauger has been awarded a BEM. Credit: ITV Channel TV

Stephen Mauger has been awarded a BEM for services to Fairtrade in the Bailiwick, he says he was shocked, stunned and very humbled by the announcement.

Whoever nominated me must have thought I've done good work. But ultimately, I think it's recognition for all the good work and all the support by the Bailiwick of Guernsey, by so many people to support Fairtrade. The great thing about Fairtrade is it's not charity. It gives people respect for the work they do. Stephen Mauger BEM

Jim Hopley has been awarded an MBE. Credit: ITV Channel TV

Meanwhile in Jersey, Jim Hopley has been awarded an MBE for services to the community.

It's a bit of a shock, totally unexpected - I don't really see it as an award just to myself, but perhaps an award to all the people that I've been working with for the last 10 or 12 years. Jim Hopley MBE

Jim's work includes services to the National Park, Jersey Cheshire Home and the Jersey Disability Partnership, and he previously headed up the Channel Islands Co-op.

Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Awarded for an outstanding achievement or service to the community. This will have had a long-term, significant impact and stand out as an example to others.

British Empire Medal (BEM)

Awarded for a ‘hands-on’ service to the local community. This could be a long-term charitable or voluntary activity, or innovative work of a relatively short duration (three to four years) that has made a significant difference.