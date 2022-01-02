Gary Burgess: Tributes paid to 'brilliant journalist' who has died aged 46

People across the Channel Islands have been sharing their well wishes and messages of condolence following the death of Gary Burgess.

Gary passed away at Jersey hospice yesterday afternoon (1 January) after a long-documented journey with cancer.

Alan Burgess, Gary's husband

Politicians and public figures

Guernsey's former Chief Minister, Deputy Gavin St Pier wrote on Twitter: "Receiving this news was no less sad for its inevitability. It was an honour to have known Gary and to have called him a friend. Among his many attributes, some - kindness, tolerance and optimism - many of us aspire to show more often but he carried with ease. #bemoreburgess"

Jersey Police's Chief Officer said: "In death Gary generously gave a 'life-lesson' of boundless enthusiasm, energy and unwavering optimism. A good man. From us all @JerseyPolice RIP GB."

Guernsey Deputy Yvonne Burford wrote on Twitter: "Privileged to have known you Gary. Rest in Peace #BeMoreBurgess"

Jersey Alliance Tweeted: "It is with sadness that the Jersey Alliance learnt of the death of Gary Burgess - Journalist. A trail blazer in journalistic circles and great communicator. The whole of Jersey took Gary into their hearts. He leaves a big hole."

Colleagues

Head of ITV Regional News, Guy Phillips, wrote on Twitter: "Gary was a brilliant journalist and wonderful colleague who cared deeply about his work and all those around him. He had many special qualities - his enthusiasm, determination and courage. A very sad loss. My thoughts are with Alan, his family and his many friends and colleagues."

Head of News at ITV Channel TV, Karen Rankine wrote: "We are all devastated by the loss of our dear friend and colleague Gary. Our thoughts and prayers are with Gary's husband Alan and his family."

Programme Editor at ITV News, Finola Miles said: "Today I think of Alan & all who loved Gary. It was impossible not to. I feel so lucky to have orbited around the brilliance that was Gary. He was the first to say hello, cared about everyone, & never shy about saying when we could do better. He was, quite simply, a star."

JEP journalist Lucy Stephenson wrote on Twitter: "A true pleasure to have known you Gary. My thoughts are with Alan and all Gary’s family and friends. #bemoreburgess"

Alex Watson wrote: "I’d say there are no words to describe how sad I was to hear that the wonderful @GaryBurgessCI has died. But given words are sort of our thing, he’d likely tell me that’s a load of rubbish. So, here we go, in the form of tweets no less - it’s what he would have wanted!"

Former Editor-In-Chief of ITV, John Hardie said: "@GaryBurgessCI has been a genuine inspiration to people across the Channel Islands. He faced his hardship with beautiful grace and continued to serve the community he loved with excellent journalism from the ultimate front line. RIP, Gary."

Friends and viewers

Suzie Campanell thanked Gary for "showing me the meaning of true friendship, courage and soul".

Andrew White posted: "One of the amazing things about Twitter is so many people got to know Gary and appreciate his warmth, humour, talent and ability to care. Thinking of everyone his passing will leave behind. Rest In Peace Gary."

Alex Ruddy said: "A truly genuine and good person. His generosity and positivity never failed to amaze me. Rest in peace dear Gary and thank you for all the times you helped me out. Jersey has lost a treasure."

Michelle Oland Tweeted: "Such sad news. Gary was a great journalist, never afraid to tackle stories head on! His coverage of his own illness was brave and touched my heart. Rest in peace. Much love to Alan and the family xx"

Cheryl Bresset Tweeted: "So sad to hear @GaryBurgessCI has died he was an absolute inspiration to us all and will be missed. Without his updates during COVID I am not sure I would of ever known what I could and couldn’t do he always explained everything perfectly. Thoughts are with Alan and family x"

Georgina Cook said: "Such a sad loss. He was outspoken, irreverent and challenging but all done with conviction and a twinkle of cheeky good humour - and I admired him for it. I love @jerseyruddy idea that we collectively make 2022 the year to #bemoreburgess"

Sally Minty-Gravett: "What an amazing life and journey he shared with us all. We were so blessed and privileged to be able to share that. He did so well. Thank you Gary and sincere condolences to Alan and ALL his family and friends. May he finally RIP."

Cally on Twitter wrote: Tears flow, for a man I met once, just to say hello, in Costa, Liberty Wharf a few years ago with @PaulJE3. A man who pulled an Island together, who spoke for the people, who talked to the people. The world is a poorer place, a shining star gone #BeMoreBurgess"