Book of condolence opens for Gary Burgess

An online book of condolence where people can share messages and pay their respects in memory of Gary Burgess has opened.

Add your message to the book of condolence here.

Gary died peacefully at Jersey Hospice on New Year's Day after a long-documented journey with cancer.

In a final message, written for release after his death, Gary said: "I've had the best life. I've had the luckiest life."

In his final message, Gary said: "Every person in my life has, in their own way, helped me live my best life. That'll do." Credit: ITV Channel TV

An announcement about how donations can be made to Gary's three chosen charities is expected in the coming days.

Thousands of people from across the Channel Islands and afar have paid tribute to Gary, who also worked at Island FM, BBC Guernsey, Channel 103 and the Jersey Evening Post throughout his long career.