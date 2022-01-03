Jersey islanders topped with woolly hats brave a New Year's Day dip
Swimmers topped with woolly hats gathered together on New Year's Day to take part in an annual sea swim for charity.
The event, organised by the Jersey Long Distance Swimming Club, raises money for Healing Waves - a charity that helps people with disabilities enjoy activities in the sea.
The swim usually takes place at St Catherine's but due to bad weather it was moved to Archirondel for safety reasons.
Jean McLaughlin is in her eighties and has been part of the Jersey Long Distance Swimming Club for many years.
Swimmers gathered for a hot drink afterwards to warm themselves up.