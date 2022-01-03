Jersey islanders topped with woolly hats brave a New Year's Day dip

Swimmers topped with woolly hats gathered together on New Year's Day to take part in an annual sea swim for charity.

The event, organised by the Jersey Long Distance Swimming Club, raises money for Healing Waves - a charity that helps people with disabilities enjoy activities in the sea.

The swim usually takes place at St Catherine's but due to bad weather it was moved to Archirondel for safety reasons.

Every year we jump in the water on New Year's Day, it's the start of our New Year and then we look forward to the swim programme throughout the summer. A lot of swimmers do swim throughout the winter as well so they meet in groups and they swim January, February, March and then by the time they get in at Easter time, the water is just like a bath to them. Dee Richards, president of the club

Jean McLaughlin is in her eighties and has been part of the Jersey Long Distance Swimming Club for many years.

I think it keeps you healthy, keeps you young, good for the complexion and at my age I need all the help I can get. Jean McLaughlin, swimmer

Swimmers gathered for a hot drink afterwards to warm themselves up.