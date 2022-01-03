Jersey teachers struggle to book PCR tests before heading back to school

Teachers in Jersey say they are struggling to book PCR tests before heading back to school tomorrow (Tuesday 4 January).

The government announced last week that teachers would be offered PCR tests before returning to the classroom in a bid to curb the spread of the virus.

One teacher, Ayesha Frederick, says she got an email from her union on 31 January explaining she was eligible for a free PCR test on 1, 2 or 3 of January.

I went to book the next day and when I went on to the website there wasn't any available PCR testing times for the 1st, 2nd or the 3rd - the next available one was for 10 o'clock on the 4th which wouldn't have worked because that's when I would have had to have gone back to school. Ayesha Frederick, teacher

When she checked the timings again on 2 January, a slot had become available for 3 January.

Ayesha says getting tested has "been made difficult" but it is something she wanted to do before returning to school.

I think it's important for staff to get tested because it means we can check that we're not carrying covid because we don't want to then spread that to our students and also we then don't want to disrupt the learning of the students. Ayesha Frederick, teacher

Last week ministers said they are confident enough measures are in place to manage the new Omicron strain.