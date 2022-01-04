Bereavement support in the Channel Islands

Jersey Hospice Care

The Jersey Hospice Care Community Bereavement Service is available to adults and children of all ages in need of support, whilst coming to terms with the death of a relative or friend.

Email Hospice at bereavement@jerseyhospicecare.com or call on 01534 285144.

Samaritans

The Samaritans are available day or night, for anyone who is struggling to cope and needs someone to listen without judgement or pressure.

Email jo@samaritans.org or call on 01481 711030 (Guernsey), 0330 094 5717 (Jersey) or freephone on 116 123.

Macmillan Cancer Support

Macmillan Jersey's services for people affected by cancer are provided from The Oasis, the cancer support and wellbeing centre based at the Lido Medical Centre.

Email or call 01534 498188 / freephone 0808 808 0000 and in Guernsey call 07839 206857 or email info@guernseycancersupport.org.gg.

The Listening Lounge

The Listening Lounge in Jersey aims to support islanders with their mental health and wellbeing. Call 01534 866793 or get in touch on Facebook.