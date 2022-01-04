Face masks mandatory in classrooms for secondary students in Jersey

Secondary school and college pupils in Jersey will have to wear face masks in the classroom from today (4 January).

The Children and Education Minister has confirmed the Covid measures will be in place for the start of the Spring term.

Face masks, lateral flow tests and return to campus PCR tests are amongst the measures announced by Deputy Scott Wickenden.

All staff in the school and childcare sectors have been offered a PCR prior to their return for the new term, as an added layer of precaution.

Changes have also been made to face mask policies for secondary school and college pupils. Students and teaching staff will now have to wear face masks in the classroom as well as moving around school buildings and corridors.

Teachers in primary schools will also have to wear face masks.

Deputy Wickenden has thanked young islanders and their families for "understanding" the change in Covid measures.

I would also like to thank students and their parents and carers, for their understanding, particularly secondary school students for adhering to the mask requirements. We knew it was going to be a difficult start for schools and colleges as Covid continues to impact our Island and I’m grateful to officers who have worked with school and college leaders to monitor and assess the situation. Deputy Scott Wickenden, Children and Education Minister

Despite new measures being announced, several year groups have had to begin the term through remote learning due to staff sickness and isolation.

Year groups and schools affected by this are:

Les Quennevais, Year 8 and Year 9 (Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday)

Le Rocquier Year 8, (Wednesday), Year 9 (Thursday) and possibly Year 10 (Friday)

Grainville - Year 7 (Tuesday and Wednesday)

Samarés School Nursery

The Minister apologised for this inconvenience this may cause pupils and their families and said he will continue to review the situation daily with health officials.