Gary says goodbye in his own words

Gary was as much a member of our family here at ITV Channel as he was yours - be that watching him on-screen, listening to him on the radio or reading his words in the local papers.

In October he recorded this video that he wanted us to share with you when he died.

Gary had a lot of things he wanted to say and felt this was the best way of doing so.

Some viewers may find the following video difficult viewing.

Gary passed away peacefully at Jersey Hospice on New Year's Day after a long-documented journey with cancer.

An online book of condolence where people can share messages and pay their respects in memory of Gary Burgess has opened.

