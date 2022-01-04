Gary's top 10 most watched videos on Facebook

As we celebrate the life of Gary Burgess, it only seemed right to acknowledge the impact he had on social media.

From Tweeting daily coronavirus case numbers to scooping exclusive stories, Gary became the go-to source of news in the Channel Islands.

Here is a look at his top 10 most watched videos on Facebook.

1. It's Time to say Goodbye - 1 August 2021

"It’s time for me to say goodbye… A kind memento of my final link on today’s Channel 103 show in case you wanted to listen back too."

Credit: ITV Channel TV

2. Gary speaks to an intensive care medic at Jersey’s Hospital - 13 January 2021

""This is a dreadful, dreadful disease. I had to tell someone their loved one had died, and that was on the phone. That was really difficult.” My report from the frontline with an intensive care medic at Jersey’s General Hospital. Please watch..."

3. Calls for Jersey's Chief Minister to face proper scrutiny - 14 April 2020

"The growing calls for Jersey's Chief Minister to face proper scrutiny and answer questions about the island's response to coronavirus. Here's my report..."

4. Nick Kershaw pays tribute to Gary Burgess

"In a world where crazy things keep happening to me, this is up there… Last night Nik Kershaw performed The One And Only at Electric Park in Jersey, and dedicated the song to me. Speechless! Have a watch..."

5. Gary speaks to Guernsey's Gavin St Pier following the 2020 election - 27 October 2020

"The verdict of Guernsey’s last Chief Minister, Deputy Gavin St Pier, on his successor, Deputy Peter Ferbrache, plus what he thinks were the failings which led to his fall from power despite topping the polls. Watch my wide-ranging interview here."

6. Household mixing in Jersey at Christmas is banned - 18 December 2020

"Household mixing banned, except Christmas Day and Boxing Day, cafes takeaway only, 136 new cases, at least six people dead this week. A seminal day."

7. Jersey's borders could reopen - 26 June 2020

"Jersey’s borders could reopen next Friday, and you won’t need to quarantine on arrival. Here’s what’s planned..."

8. Plans to merge Liberation Square and the Weighbridge - 18 March 2019

"£3m plans to merge Liberation Square and the Weighbridge in St Helier are causing more upset than you might imagine. Here's why..."

9. 2m distancing drops to 1m in Jersey - 24 June 2020

"Jersey’s two metre distancing rule’s set to drop to one metre on Friday, and pubs reopen next week... oh, and part two of my interview with the Chief Minister. All here..."

10. Gary meets John, who is living in his van - 11 January 2021

"Think there's no homelessness in Jersey? Think again. Today I met John who lives in a van. Then there are the *hundreds* who turn to shelters each year. Today a strategy to tackle homelessness has been published."