Jersey Bulls match cancelled after opponents refuse to travel

Jersey Bulls will be left without another fixture on Saturday after their opponents have refused to travel to the island.

Beckenham Town FC released a statement saying they would not be travelling to the island due to "implications on our playing squad" due to new restrictions in Jersey.

The away team mentioned Jersey new travel restrictions, which come into effect from today (4 January), as part of their decision.

Jersey Bulls have condemned the response from Beckenham Town and stated the rules for travelling to the island are "straight forward".

The island team have also said they would not be commenting any further.

The matter will now be dealt with by the Combined Counties Football League.