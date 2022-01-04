Jersey residents call for urgent action after three decades of flooding

Residents in St Helier are calling for desperate repairs to Jersey's water system after nearly three decades of disruption.

Vallée des Vaux is often severely flooded, with heavy rain in winter months making the road inaccessible.

Residents say flooding has caused disruption for decades. Credit: Tony Allchurch

Those affected want the Parish of St Helier to make urgent changes to stop the road flooding.

Tony Allchurch lives on Vallée des Vaux and told ITV Channel that those in power need to act now.

The next neighbour downstream has just had a baby, three months old. When she wants to push her pram out now, she has to use a board to get over the stream and then pick the board up because it can't be left in the road to inconvenience road users. Tony Allchurch, Vallée des Vaux resident

The Parish say they are aware of the problem and hope to work with residents to find a solution.

The flooding that occurs during prolonged wet periods of time is due to one or two of the bridges that currently cross over the private stream being too low. Therefore, when there is an increase in the water flow, it results in the water flowing over the bridge and onto the road. The stream and the bridges are not Parish-owned. However, we will liaise with the owners to address this ongoing issue. Parish of St Helier

Heavy rainfall causes the road to flood, making it difficult for motorists to get through. Credit: Tony Allchurch

They added that once the weather improves, they will look into installing gullies along the edge of the road to help divert water back into the stream.