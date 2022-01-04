Jersey residents call for urgent action after three decades of flooding

Residents in St Helier are calling for desperate repairs to Jersey's water system after nearly three decades of disruption.
Vallée des Vaux is often severely flooded, with heavy rain in winter months making the road inaccessible.
Those affected want the Parish of St Helier to make urgent changes to stop the road flooding.
Tony Allchurch lives on Vallée des Vaux and told ITV Channel that those in power need to act now.
The Parish say they are aware of the problem and hope to work with residents to find a solution.
They added that once the weather improves, they will look into installing gullies along the edge of the road to help divert water back into the stream.