Guernsey farmers to benefit from price increases after soaring costs

Guernsey's farmers will be paid more for their produce by Guernsey Dairy this year.

Farmers will receive a 5.9% increase on the price of the milk they provide the Dairy.

It reflects the significant rise in costs faced by farmers for feed, fertiliser, and other farm essentials over the past year.

It comes after an independent review of local farm costs took place, which has been warmly welcomed by local farmers.

It is great to see the recognition and support that the Guernsey Dairy is giving local farmers and we would like to thank islanders for their continued loyalty shown to our local dairy products. Our island farmers have seen unprecedented rises in input costs since the last price rise in 2020. Michael Bray, President of the Guernsey Farmers Association

The last increase given to farmers was in January 2020.

Guernsey Dairy's wholesale liquid milk price has increased by 4.8% from 2 January 2022.

This is below inflation since the last rise in January 2020, with RPIx from September 2021 showing an increase of 5.3%.

During 2021, with all of the uncertainty islanders were facing, farmers decided unanimously that they would absorb the costs being felt. Unfortunately, what we have seen over the last year is continued increases across the food sector, and this has now meant that some of these costs have had to be added onto the producer price for 2022. Michael Bray, President of the Guernsey Farmers Association

The rise in cost also reflects the increased costs seen by other supplies used in Guernsey Dairy's production processes, such as packaging.

Guernsey Dairy Managing Director Andrew Tabel has said it will be up to individual distributors and retailers to determine what price they sell milk for in the island.

He has emphasised that the increase in wholesale price is essential to the maintenance of the countryside and the 'unique' Guernsey cattle breed.