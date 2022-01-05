Guernsey property boom proving difficult for islander's looking to relocate
Finding a house in Guernsey is becoming an increasingly difficult task for islander's looking to move property.
Some islanders have been searching for almost a year without being able to successfully purchase a property as a result of the highly competitive market.
High demand in the island is such a huge problem that many homes have been sold before even reaching the market. Estate Agents Savills have analysed the situation in Guernsey and says 40 per cent of the houses that they have sold in the last four months haven't ever been advertised.
In 2021, Guernsey's housing market saw another buoyant year in terms of sales, but has recently experienced a slow in sale due to a lack of property available.
Many islanders are wanting to sell, but are unable to find a suitable property they want to buy which stops them from putting their current home on the market.
This has resulted in increasing numbers of local people buying on the open market instead.
The situation is expected to pick up later this year as the pandemic eases and as islander's confidence in the market rise.