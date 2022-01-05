Guernsey property boom proving difficult for islander's looking to relocate

Finding a house in Guernsey is becoming an increasingly difficult task for islander's looking to move property.

Some islanders have been searching for almost a year without being able to successfully purchase a property as a result of the highly competitive market.

We went to see a property a few months ago and when we arrived, the estate agent said it's already got its full asking price, so you'll have to put in a bid on it basically. When I looked at the paper after it had sold, it had gone for £200,000 more than was being asked for it, so it's frustrating - it is frustrating. Tracey De La Haye, property buyer

High demand in the island is such a huge problem that many homes have been sold before even reaching the market. Estate Agents Savills have analysed the situation in Guernsey and says 40 per cent of the houses that they have sold in the last four months haven't ever been advertised.

We have a list of people who are genuinely keen to buy and they are currently either in rented or living with family - we know the sort of thing that they like and when it comes up we'll just give them a call and four times out of five we can sell it within 24-48 hours. Keith Enevoldsen, Director of Residential Sales at Savills Guernsey

In 2021, Guernsey's housing market saw another buoyant year in terms of sales, but has recently experienced a slow in sale due to a lack of property available.

Many islanders are wanting to sell, but are unable to find a suitable property they want to buy which stops them from putting their current home on the market.

This has resulted in increasing numbers of local people buying on the open market instead.

I think a lot of people feel that the Open Market has been undervalued in the last 10 years and is a safe bet going forward. Guernsey is proving to be an attractive place for people coming to it. We're seeing plenty of enquiries but again, it's a case of they can't find anything on the local market but they can find a open market property so they're happy to buy it. Keith Enevoldsen, Director of Residential Sales at Savills Guernsey

The situation is expected to pick up later this year as the pandemic eases and as islander's confidence in the market rise.