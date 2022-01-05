Guernsey teachers expect surge in Covid cases as pupils return

Teachers in Guernsey are expecting a surge in Covid cases when pupils return to school.

Term starts on Thursday 6 January, with measures in place to try and limit the spread of the virus.

All students and staff need negative lateral flow tests the day before they return to the classroom. and on the morning of the first three days of term.

Class bubbles are also back with face masks recommended in classrooms for secondary school students, although coverings are not compulsory like in Jersey.

Paul Montague from the National Education Union thinks these measures will have an impact but he still expects a "big peak" of Covid infections.