"It's just too expensive to live here": Inside Jersey's worsening housing crisis

"It's just too expensive to live here."

That is the conclusion of one Jersey man who, since separating from his wife, has been living in a small studio flat, despite working three jobs.

Mark Turner is one of dozens of people who have contacted ITV in recent months, explaining their difficulty in finding suitable, affordable accommodation.

He initially went into a homeless shelter after his separation as he was unable to find any other affordable accommodation at short notice.

In his current St Helier studio he sleeps on a fold out bed in the same room as his sofa and tumble drier, which he has been told does not meet Environmental Health Standards.

Mark has tried to find a more suitable private rental but they have all proved to be unaffordable.

I've been to a couple of private rentals and they've said it's not suitable for one person, because one of them was like £1,400 a month, that was for a two bedroom. I went to one that was one bedroom and they wanted £4,100 before I moved in, and then £1,200 a month after that. I just can't afford that. I don't know who can in Jersey. Mark Turner

He previously lived in affordable housing but as a single person it is harder to get on the waiting list.

He normally would not qualify but due to his health issues he has been told that he could with the right evidence.

I can get on the Gateway but I need to get references off my boss, references, doctors letters, go and seek psychiatric help, like letters from CPN, occupational therapists, about 30 agencies they want me to go through to get letters. But with my working hours it's quite hard. Mark Turner

Easier access the Affordable Housing Gateway is one of the changes announced this week in the Housing Minister's Fair Rents Plan.

The changes include:

Gateway entry age for applicants without children reduced from 50+ to 40+ from 2022 and to 25+ by 2025.

Single income limit of £40k per annum replaced by limits reflecting household composition, ranging from £23K to £64K per annum.

Rent Control Tribunal reinstated in 2022, giving private sector residential tenants the opportunity to appeal to an independent body if they believe their rent is excessive.

The plan also states that work is also ongoing to update the Residential Tenancies Law and outlines how the government will manage the new social rents policy, recently agreed by the States Assembly, which will lower the social rent caps from 90% to 80% of market rate.

In a statement in response to the plan, leader of Reform Jersey and the former Housing Minister, Senator Sam Mézec criticized its failure to introduce rent stabilization and open-ended tenancies.

Speaking to ITV he warned that the government is also failing to address the chronic shortage of social housing.

The problem is there just aren't the home available for people to move into when they've been accepted onto the Gateway. So we desperately need more homes and we're missing opportunities by building luxury appartments and places like the Waterfront and Southill when actually we could be building homes that match the profile of need out there so that there's less demand through the Gateway system. Senator Sam Mézec, Leader of Reform Jersey

The demand for social housing has increased by nearly 12% in the last year.

1,092 on the Affordable Housing Gateway waiting list in December 2021

962 on the Affordable Housing Gateway waiting list in December 2020

The government's latest waiting list reports states:

The figures demonstrate a continuing need for one- and two-bedroom units, where particularly the elderly and younger, smaller families, are struggling to source suitable, affordable accommodation in the private sector. Affordable Housing Gateway Waiting List Report, 31st December 2021

In the UK prefabricated or modular homes are being built to help quickly meet the demand for news, something one Jersey politician believes could be a solution for the island.

They can be delivered very quickly- between 4 to 18 months, a whole estate could be built, and some of them offer sustainable solutions and even carbon neutral solutions. Every year counts particularly for families with young children who are growing up in unsuitable conditions and restricted space. Senator Kristina Moore, States of Jersey Assembly Member

For now Mark is continuing with his search for better accommodation, but long term he plans to move to the UK to get more for his money.

As more people like him are pushed to leave Jersey, there is a brewing problem for the island's economy.