Jersey man sentenced after attempted robbery

A Jersey man has been sentenced after an attempted robbery last year.

20-year-old Sean Downey was sentenced to three years Youth Detention after entering a guilty plea.

Downey entered Stott and Wilgrass Jewellers on 21 July 2021 and threatened a member of staff with a broken bottle whilst he demanded to be given the watches on display.

He then fled the scene and was soon identified and detained by firearms officers.

Downey plead guilty to the offences in court in September and due to the seriousness of the offence, remained at HMP La Moye.