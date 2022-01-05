A Jersey mum who says smear test saved her life is urging others to get checked
Video report by ITV Channel's Alexandra Spiceley
A mother from Jersey who says a smear test saved her life is urging others to get screened for cervical cancer.
Donna Beadle put off having her smear test after she gave birth and assumed her results would be negative because she had no symptoms.
She waited until her fourth reminder before booking. However after her appointment she was told she had severe abnormal cells which could be cancerous.
Women aged 25, are recommended to attend every three years.
From age 50, you are recommended to attend every five years.
Donna was then invited back for a small procedure called a colposcopy.
Two weeks after seeing her consultant Donna was told that all of the cells had been removed Doctors said that if left undetected, they would have progressed to cancer within two years.
She is now joining the "Don't Put It Off" campaign, encouraging women to book their free test as soon as possible.
What are the symptoms of cervical cancer?
Unusual bleeding (during or after sex; between periods; after menopause)
Pain and discomfort during sex
Unusual vaginal discharge
Pain in lower back or pelvis
Advanced cervical cancer can cause:
Pain in your lower back or pelvis
Severe pain in your side or back caused by your kidneys
Constipation
Peeing or pooing more often than normal
Incontinence
Blood in urine
Swelling of one or both legs
Severe vaginal bleeding
For more information on cervical cancer and how to book an appointment you can visit gov.je.