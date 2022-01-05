Play video

Video report by ITV Channel's Alexandra Spiceley

A mother from Jersey who says a smear test saved her life is urging others to get screened for cervical cancer.

Donna Beadle put off having her smear test after she gave birth and assumed her results would be negative because she had no symptoms.

She waited until her fourth reminder before booking. However after her appointment she was told she had severe abnormal cells which could be cancerous.

Donna Beadle Credit: ITV Channel News

I burst into tears and I thought what on earth does this mean, why have I put it off? Why didn't I just go and get it done? I was kicking myself that I had waited so long to go and get my smear test. Donna Beadle

Smear test Credit: ITV News

Women aged 25, are recommended to attend every three years.

From age 50, you are recommended to attend every five years.

7,000 Almost 7,000 women have a smear test in the Island every year

22 22 women have been diagnosed with cervical cancer in Jersey in the last five years.

1 or 2 One to two people die from cervical cancer in Jersey every year.

Dr Fiona Nelson, Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist Credit: ITV Channel News

A lot of women will put it off they think there's always something more important to do but it's really essential. We screen for HPV and if HPV is present we look for any abnormal cells and if there's abnormal cells there we carry out a treatment in a clinic setting which takes a half hour and it will stop cervical cancer happening in the future. Dr Fiona Nelson, Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist

Donna was then invited back for a small procedure called a colposcopy.

A colposcopy is undertaken in a clinic setting and involves taking a closer examination of the cervix using a special magnifying lens. If required, biopsies and treatment can usually be carried out at the clinic without need for admission to hospital. Dr Fiona Nelson, Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist

Two weeks after seeing her consultant Donna was told that all of the cells had been removed Doctors said that if left undetected, they would have progressed to cancer within two years.

She is now joining the "Don't Put It Off" campaign, encouraging women to book their free test as soon as possible.

It's such an important screening that can prevent you getting cancer. Don't put it off. When you get the letter that reminds you that your cervical screening is due, to go to the appointment. Don't wait for reminders, don't de prioritise your own health, put it at the top of your to do list and go and get your cervical screening and it saved my life and it can save others too. Donna Beadle

What are the symptoms of cervical cancer?

Unusual bleeding (during or after sex; between periods; after menopause)

Pain and discomfort during sex

Unusual vaginal discharge

Pain in lower back or pelvis

Advanced cervical cancer can cause:

Pain in your lower back or pelvis

Severe pain in your side or back caused by your kidneys

Constipation

Peeing or pooing more often than normal

Incontinence

Blood in urine

Swelling of one or both legs

Severe vaginal bleeding

For more information on cervical cancer and how to book an appointment you can visit gov.je.