Raft of new Covid measures set for Guernsey's schools

Schools in Guernsey are set to return tomorrow (6 January) but with a raft of new measures in an attempt to prevent further spread of Omicron in the island.

All students and teaching staff have been asked to take lateral flow tests a day prior to returning, as well as in the morning for the first three days of term.

Classroom bubbles will also be re-introduced in primary schools. Pupils in Years 7, 8 and 9 will also have classroom bubbles in place.

Individual schools may implement changes to drop-off and pick-up times to stagger the number of people on-site at any one time.

Face coverings are strongly recommended in classrooms for all secondary students, as well as pupils in post-16 education. They will be offered additional outside breaks as a result.

It has also been announced that no off-island education trips will be taking place this term and pupils will not be able to take trips to other schools in the island.

Extra-curricular clubs will also be prevented from taking place too.

This package of measures is designed to help us prevent as much spread as possible. There will be disruption, it is unavoidable, but by introducing further measures specific to education, we are trying to minimise the disruption, slow or halt the spread wherever we can so that our young people can maintain their studies. That is our priority while the island manages the implications of Omicron. Nick Hynes, Guernsey's Director of Education

Schools will contact parents and carers to provide further information on these measures at individual schools.

Parents and carers have also been asked to continue wearing face coverings when on school grounds.

In an attempt to identify potential cases as quickly as possible, staff and students from primary school age upwards are being asked to continue taking LFTs twice a week.