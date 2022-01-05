School children in Jersey still unable to access cheaper transport

Jersey's government has been criticised for not providing cheap transport to school children in time for the start of term, despite agreeing to do so.

In December, politicians said they would rollout a £20 pass for under 18s to allow them unlimited travel for the whole of 2022.

Deputy Rob Ward successfully put forward that amendment to the Government Plan and says politicians are dragging their heels as the necessary infrastructure was already in place.

It's been agreed and I can see absolutely no reason why it can't be implemented now. You could walk to the bus station and buy an adult pass for a year straight away, just extend that to children. It's £20. If you want to see photo ID that's fine, but it should be happening right now ... Children should not be paying to go to school. Deputy Rob Ward, Chair of Jersey's Children, Education and Home Affairs Scrutiny Panel

Deputy Ward's comments come after Cycle for Jersey wrote to the island's Infrastructure Minister to criticise the delay.

In the letter, Simon Finch from the group said children returned to school and were once again paying for bus fares as if this vote never happened.

Uncertainty is again plaguing ordinary families trying to budget through the most expensive part of the year. Many parents are also keen to encourage their children to jump on the bus from a sustainability stance too, and this delay puts the approved scheme in jeopardy from the start. Simon Finch, Cycle for Jersey

We have contacted Jersey's government for a response.