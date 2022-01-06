Alliance to stop stocking Tesco products

Channel Islanders will no longer be able to buy Tesco branded products in Alliance supermarkets in the coming months.

Alliance has announced a new partnership with Waitrose, who will replace Tesco produce in stores.

More than a thousand Waitrose products will become available in the four Alliances shops across the island.

Alliance is a well established local business whose values when it comes to quality and service mirror our own. Our partnership will allow us to provide even greater convenient access to Waitrose products for our Jersey customers. Barry Delehanty, Head of Commercial Sales for Waitrose

Products will be introduced first at Alliance’s St Ouen shop in March, before launching in the St Helier stores at Sand Street, Walker House and Broad Street shortly after.

Alliance has been trading in the Channel Islands for more than 30 years.