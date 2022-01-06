Faulty electrics sparking problems for Guernsey businesses

Several businesses along Grande Rue in Guernsey have seen their customers drop whilst emergency electrical repairs take place.

A temporary fix was made during Christmas to minimise disruption to trade, but the road has been forced to close so that a permanent solution can be made.

Although business owners would prefer to be open as normal, they are grateful the road closure did not fall over the festive period.

The fault was found before Christmas and they said they may need to turn us off. Obviously with it being Christmas we didn't want no power and we're very, very grateful that they let us go through Christmas and they've started as soon as they could in the New Year. Becky Rowe, shop owner

Business owners have noticed a large decrease in footfall to the area since the closure.

For people who don't live in St Martins and they don't know the area, then they get lost in the diversion. It's alright if people know the village but yeah, it's a bit frustrating for shoppers and obviously people who live here. This is emergency work so it has to be done and there's nothing we can do about it. Sally-Ann White, shop manager

Businesses in St Martin have only recently escaped disruption after they faced seven weeks of roadworks whilst the area's broadband network was extended.

The current fault was found shortly after this work took place. It was unconnected but now means the road has to be dug up again.

[The low voltage cable fault] was identified just before Christmas, but a temporary fix was put in place in order to minimise disruption to businesses over the festive period. Guernsey Electricity

Guernsey Electricity confirmed that the work is now being completed and engineers are working extended hours to finish the job "as quickly and safely as possible" so that the road can re-open.

It is hoped Grande Rue will reopen on Monday 10 January.