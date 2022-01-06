Faulty electrics sparking problems for Guernsey businesses
Several businesses along Grande Rue in Guernsey have seen their customers drop whilst emergency electrical repairs take place.
A temporary fix was made during Christmas to minimise disruption to trade, but the road has been forced to close so that a permanent solution can be made.
Although business owners would prefer to be open as normal, they are grateful the road closure did not fall over the festive period.
Business owners have noticed a large decrease in footfall to the area since the closure.
Businesses in St Martin have only recently escaped disruption after they faced seven weeks of roadworks whilst the area's broadband network was extended.
The current fault was found shortly after this work took place. It was unconnected but now means the road has to be dug up again.
Guernsey Electricity confirmed that the work is now being completed and engineers are working extended hours to finish the job "as quickly and safely as possible" so that the road can re-open.
It is hoped Grande Rue will reopen on Monday 10 January.