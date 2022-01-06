Pair sentenced in Jersey after £54k of cannabis seized

Two 31-year- old men have been sentenced for drug trafficking and money laundering offences in Jersey.

Jersey resident Anthony Andrew Dryden and Liverpool-based Nicholas Whitcombe were each handed three years imprisonment for their crimes.

The pair were found guilty of importing £54,000 worth of cannabis into the island and exportation of cash.

A total of 3.6 kilograms of cannabis was being imported into the island, with a street value - at the time - of approximately £54,000. Credit: Jersey Customs and Immigration Service

A lengthy investigation took place which found the two men had worked together over an extended period in 2018 to both organise the importation of cannabis into the island as well as the exportation of their profits through the post.

Combined efforts from both Jersey Customs and Immigration Service and Merseyside Police allowed the arrest of Whitcombe and returned him to Jersey, where he was charged alongside Dryden at the Royal Court.