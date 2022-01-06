Politicians fear medicinal cannabis rules could tarnish Jersey's reputation

Politicians are worried that the current rules on medicinal cannabis could tarnish Jersey's reputation.

A scrutiny review says it is "extremely concerning" the island does not have its own dedicated regulations.

Control measures are currently supported by a memo with the UK Home Office.

Exporters also do not require a European safety mark to operate in Jersey, leaving some politicians worried that the island's cannabis could be seen as lower grade.

Jersey rightly prides itself on its respected international reputation in all spheres. The importance of the potential damage to such reputation, should the medicinal cannabis industry not be sufficiently regulated, should not be underestimated ... The Panel strongly recommends that no cannabis be exported without this certification. Jersey's Economic and International Affairs Scrutiny Panel

In total, 25 recommendations have been made to address a number of key findings, including greater transparency and reviewing the licence fee to bring it in line with other jurisdictions.