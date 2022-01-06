Politicians fear medicinal cannabis rules could tarnish Jersey's reputation

Control measures are currently supported by a memo with the UK Home Office. Credit: PA Images

Politicians are worried that the current rules on medicinal cannabis could tarnish Jersey's reputation.

A scrutiny review says it is "extremely concerning" the island does not have its own dedicated regulations.

Control measures are currently supported by a memo with the UK Home Office.

Exporters also do not require a European safety mark to operate in Jersey, leaving some politicians worried that the island's cannabis could be seen as lower grade.

In total, 25 recommendations have been made to address a number of key findings, including greater transparency and reviewing the licence fee to bring it in line with other jurisdictions.