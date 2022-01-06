Questions raised over the transparency of Jersey government's Covid figures

Play video

Video report by ITV Channel's Richard Pallot

Questions have been raised over whether or not Jersey's government has been transparent enough during the pandemic.

Some islanders believe information and crucial details have been withheld over the last two years.

Concerns have been raised within government itself, with politicians questioning why recent minutes from Covid STAC meetings are yet to be released.

The Constable of St John Andy Jehan has questioned why the most recent minutes available to States Members date back to October 2021.

It really isn't good enough, the more communication we give to people the better chance we have of taking them with us. By keeping things quiet and not publishing them, the more distrust there becomes. We need to be open, transparent and communicate with the public. Andy Jehan, Constable of St John

Ministers have responded saying that minutes are released only when it is practical and safe to do so.

In the past, government officials have argued that they are unable to share certain information due to data protection.

But Jersey's Office for the Information Commissioner has said any such protection is not a barrier for releasing statistics.

The government have the right to decide whether or not they release the information, but data protection is not a reason to not release it, as long as it does not reveal the identity of any individual islander. Anne King, Jersey Office for the Information Commissioner

Figures on how many people are currently in intensive care as a result of Covid have never been released to the public - despite this information being shared by many NHS Trusts in the UK.

Until now, members of the public have also never been able to find out how many islanders were hospitalised either because of Covid, or with Covid when they were admitted.

Senator Lyndon Farnham confirmed on social media that of the people in hospital with the virus, around 40% were being treated for the infection as the primary reason.

The vaccination status of positive Covid cases is also not publicly released, although it is known for Guernsey cases and could soon change in Jersey too.

We are due to shortly release data that relates infection rates with vaccination uptake. That is likely to happen in the next week or two. Dr Ivan Muscat, Jersey's Deputy Medical Officer of Health

Covid cases in the island have climbed above 4,000 for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

Ministers reiterated that Jersey's critical services remain resilient, with no further measures currently planned.