Questions raised over the transparency of Jersey government's Covid figures
Video report by ITV Channel's Richard Pallot
Questions have been raised over whether or not Jersey's government has been transparent enough during the pandemic.
Some islanders believe information and crucial details have been withheld over the last two years.
Concerns have been raised within government itself, with politicians questioning why recent minutes from Covid STAC meetings are yet to be released.
The Constable of St John Andy Jehan has questioned why the most recent minutes available to States Members date back to October 2021.
Ministers have responded saying that minutes are released only when it is practical and safe to do so.
In the past, government officials have argued that they are unable to share certain information due to data protection.
But Jersey's Office for the Information Commissioner has said any such protection is not a barrier for releasing statistics.
Figures on how many people are currently in intensive care as a result of Covid have never been released to the public - despite this information being shared by many NHS Trusts in the UK.
Until now, members of the public have also never been able to find out how many islanders were hospitalised either because of Covid, or with Covid when they were admitted.
Senator Lyndon Farnham confirmed on social media that of the people in hospital with the virus, around 40% were being treated for the infection as the primary reason.
The vaccination status of positive Covid cases is also not publicly released, although it is known for Guernsey cases and could soon change in Jersey too.
Covid cases in the island have climbed above 4,000 for the first time since the start of the pandemic.
Ministers reiterated that Jersey's critical services remain resilient, with no further measures currently planned.