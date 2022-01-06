School children in Jersey still unable to access cheaper transport

Jersey's government has been criticised for not providing cheap transport to school children in time for the start of term, despite agreeing to do so.
In December, politicians said they would rollout a £20 pass for under 18s to allow them unlimited travel for the whole of 2022.
Deputy Rob Ward successfully put forward that amendment to the Government Plan and says politicians are dragging their heels as the necessary infrastructure was already in place.
Deputy Ward's comments come after Cycle for Jersey wrote to the island's Infrastructure Minister to criticise the delay.
In the letter, Simon Finch from the group said children had returned to school and were continuing to pay for bus fares as if this vote never happened.
Jersey's government have said they are in continued talks with Liberty Bus to bring forward the changes per the lodged deadline.