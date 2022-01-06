Staffing pressures see operations postponed in Guernsey

Elective surgeries at Guernsey's Princess Elizabeth Hospital have had to be cancelled as they experience "significant staffing pressures".

The Critical Care Unit is currently running two separate operational units.

One part of the unit is being used for Covid patients and another for non-Covid patients.

Currently, the Covid unit is treating two patients for Covid-related treatment and the non-Covid unit is at full capacity, with seven patients.

Elective surgeries have been reduced to help ease these pressures on Princess Elizabeth Hospital.

Many elective procedures require a Critical Care Unit bed to be available for immediate post-operative care.

Postponing elective surgery is not a decision that we take lightly. We know that it is extremely frustrating for patients who have been waiting for a procedure and have made arrangements with employers, family, and friends etc. However, it is essential that we maintain a safe level of care for all patients in the PEH which means often these tough decisions must be made. Dermot Mullin, Director of Operations

Guernsey's Omicron wave has had large impact on the healthcare workforce, with agency staff already being used to cover isolation requirements for staff who have coronavirus or who are a close contact.

Islanders are being urged to take a lateral flow test before attending any hospital appointment or procedure, to avoid the potential spread of further infections.